Haston building Lady Bucs into competitor

Charlotte Country Day’s girls’ basketball team hasn’t had a winning since 2011. That was coach Andre Haston’s first season at the helm. Haston, who has been with the program for 10 years, serving as an assistant coach his first four seasons, is working to build the Buccaneers back into a winner.

He has his work cut out for him. Country Day fell on hard times, going a combined 4-39 (1-17 CISAA) in 2014 and 2015. The Buccaneers have shown vast improvement since then. They are off to a 4-7 start after going 8-16 (2-8 CISAA) last season.

What Charlotte Country Day lacks in talent it does its best to make up for in effort.

Its biggest problems are turnovers, free-throw shooting, getting 50-50 balls and finishing games. If the Bucs can shore up those weaknesses, then they will continue to bridge the gap.

Country Day competed well with an undefeated Hickory Grove team and a talented Forsyth Country Day team before falling short in both games.

“The message has been finish and value every possession,” Haston said. “If we can do that we’ll be a great team. We’re closing the gap. I’m proud of the effort. They did everything we asked. We just have to finish.

“We don’t back down from anybody. We’ll take on anybody. They will fight. These girls will run through a brick wall for me. It’s a great bunch of girls to have. I couldn’t have a better group.”

Senior forward/center Grace Gach, sophomore forward/center Katie Batten, senior wing/forward D’nydia Franklin, freshman guard Kennedy Grier and senior guard/forward Sally Sasz make up a solid core for Haston.

“These girls, especially the seniors have been through thick and thin,” Haston said. “We’ve taken our licks. Now, we’re at that point where we can turn things around as a program. The best thing for us to do is we build from the ground up.”

Haston has a solid pipeline with talent rising through the ranks. In fact, Country Day’s seventh grade girls’ team in undefeated in conference play, which bodes well for the future if they can continue to grow and develop as players.