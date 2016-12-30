Country Day boys making strides under Cherry

Charlotte Country Day’s boys’ basketball team is on pace for its first winning season since 2008. It has been an uphill climb or a free fall for the Buccaneers for nearly a decade, but coach Dwayne Cherry is starting to gain some traction at his alma mater. Cherry guided Country Day back to the NCISAA 3A state playoffs for the first time in two years last season, and the Bucs are building on that momentum.

The logical next steps would be to finish above .500 and win a playoff game. That might seem like a tall order for a program that is just beginning to rise from the doldrums, but Country Day has some quality young talent. The greatest attributes of Cherry’s players is their fearlessness and competitive spirit.

For example, Country Day (7-6) was undermanned against a bigger and better Independence team, where Cherry used to serve as an assistant coach, but the Buccaneers didn’t back down from the challenge. Country Day led multiple times throughout the game before losing 40-34 to the Patriots on Dec. 22 in the BSN Queen City Clash.

The Bucs reeled off two consecutive victories over Pinewood Prep and Concord. Country Day played York Prep on Thursday, Dec. 29, but the outcome wasn’t decided before the South Charlotte Weekly’s press deadline.

“I like the way the chemistry is coming together,” Cherry said. “Guys are becoming less selfish. We’re starting to play more as a unit. I think that’s making us a better team.”

Cherry has some quality pieces to work with in sophomore forward Triston Miller, sophomore wing DeAngelo Epps, sophomore point guard Rylan McLaurin, sophomore shooting guard Alex Tabor and others. However, Country Day is still relatively young and lacks size. Miller is the only true post player, and he’s been plagued by an injury this season.

“We’re banged up,” Cherry said. “Without Tristan, that limits our size and our depth.”

The Buccaneers defend well despite their injuries and lack of depth. Country Day’s defense is keeping it in games, which is crucial since the Bucs are struggling to score. If Country Day’s offense can catch up with its defense, then the Bucs will have an even greater shot at finishing above .500 and making a solid postseason run.