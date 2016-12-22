Charlotte Latin’s Rouse goes from tragedy to triumph

April 6, 2015, is a date that will forever affect the life of Charlotte Latin senior football player Melvin Rouse II.

It was the day he watched his father, who he is named after, die in his arms from a heart attack.

Rouse and another person tried to give his father CPR, but their efforts weren’t enough.

Rouse’s parents divorced when he was young, but his father and mother, Dawn Carey, decided it was best for their son to stay with his dad.

Rouse moved in with his mother after his father’s death. His mom and older brother, Brice Preston, have been there for him throughout the entire grieving process.

“It’s definitely a positive thing,” Rouse said. “We worked out some things. Now, we’re closer. She helped me a lot in this whole process, so I’m glad to have her and my brother. I have a good support system around me. I can be difficult to deal with sometimes.”

Rouse added his mom and brother were patient with him as he grieved, which played a significant role in helping him get to where he is now.

“I knew my dad wouldn’t want me to sit around and pout, because everybody’s situation is different and there’s always somebody in the world that has it worse than you,” Rouse said.

For Rouse, the loss of his father motivates him to work harder as a football player. He already was quite a player, but he took his game to an even higher level the last two seasons.

Local football coach Larry Kennedy Jr., who was a star player for the Florida Gators in the early 1990s, told Charlotte Latin coach Larry McNulty that Rouse would change the culture of the Hawks’ program when the talented, multi-positional player arrived on campus as an eighth-grader five years ago.

Rouse, a four-time all-state player, did just that. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Matthews native brought a competitive flare and fire to the field that elevated and pushed those around him. He played in four N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship games before helping Latin (12-0, 3-0 CISAA) win the title as a senior.

Rouse caught 49 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed 36 times for 235 yards, made 60 tackles and four interceptions during the Hawks championship run. He capped his epic season by verbally committing to Yale Dec. 13.

“I think Melvin might be the most complete football player I’ve ever coached at Latin,” McNulty said. “He was our best in a lot of categories. He was as good as anybody we’ve ever had here. There isn’t anything on the football field that kid can’t do.

“Myself, my coaches and everybody at Charlotte Latin couldn’t be happier. We’re all glowing and excited for Melvin to see what he has done for himself. It couldn’t happen to a better kid under a tougher situation.”

That is some lofty praise coming from McNulty, who has coached the likes of former Latin greats Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell and longtime veteran NFL defensive end Chris Canty, but Rouse deserves to be in the discussion with those three standouts. As a freshman, Rouse set his mind to be the greatest player to ever come through Latin, and one could definitely make quite an argument he achieved his goal.

While Rouse has an array of football talent, the Ivy League education awaiting him has the potential to set him up for life after he hangs up the pads and the cleats for good. It appears things are heading in the right direction for the student-athlete, whose journey has been marked with highs and lows.

Rouse chose Yale over scholarship offers from the Citadel, Elon, Mercer, Western Carolina, Wofford and preferred walk-on spots at East Carolina and North Carolina.

“I chose Yale, because you can’t get better than Yale education-wise obviously,” Rouse said. “Football-wise, I think I can do the same thing I did at Latin, just make an immediate impact and be a key player.”

Rouse’s primary ambition for his decision was to make his father proud, because he knew his dad wanted him to attend a college that would help him excel not only athletically but academically, too. It’s why his father sent him to Latin five years ago.

His father would be proud of him. The Charlotte Latin School community certainly is, because Rouse will leave a legacy of excellence that changed the culture of Hawks’ football. However, what makes Rouse’s legacy even more impressive is that he accomplished much while wading through some serious storms. Rouse is more than a competitor. He’s an overcomer.