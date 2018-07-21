Newspaper plans another senior expo

Given the positive response we had from our Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo in March, we’ve decided to hold another senior expo in the fall.

That’s when a lot of older adults are focusing on their Medicare coverage. The open enrollment period spans Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, so we’re planning to have information available to make that deadline a little less complicated and intimidating.

Like the last expo, the September is for Seniors Expo will have dozens of vendors, informative break-out sessions, raffles, breakfast and lunch – all for free.

Circle your calendars for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. People interested in attending have to register (so we can plan for food) by calling 704-849-2261 or emailing kate@cmgweekly.com.

Companies and organizations interested in a booth or sponsoring the event should email adrian@cmgweekly.com.