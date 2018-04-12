How long is 15 minutes?

by Richard A. Quadrini



This morning, I scored a premium parking space a few feet away from the supermarket entrance. It was the first time in many months that I was able to park in one of the 15-minute quick in-and-out spaces.

As my stop was very brief, I was ready to leave in a less than 10 minutes. Wondering why these spaces were seldom available, I proceeded to break the very time limit rule that I was internally espousing.

After waiting another 45 minutes, one of the other three drivers returned to their car. I asked her as tactfully as I could if she was aware of the 15-minute time limit. “I thought that I would be quicker,” was her embarrassed reply.

Whereas, her tardiness was a matter of poor timing, I believe that many of the other overtime parkers disregard the time limit as they have no respect for the rights of others to park close to their destination.

Is this a serious grievance? No.

Does it warrant that I approach the next late-timer?

To me it does as I maintain that people having a higher degree of regard for the next person, especially on small matters, can bring us, as Americans to becoming a civil society again.