Get a tax reform bonus? Five things to think about from PNC  

The President signed into law a tax reform bill Dec. 22 that created an opportunity for businesses across the country. Many companies have announced they will provide cash bonuses to employees, payable in the first quarter of 2018, as a result. While some may see this as money to spend immediately, PNC has five things to think about for how to use the funds:

Pay Down Debt – During the holidays, people tend to overspend, with much of those purchases being placed on credit cards. In fact, early reports are that U.S. year-end holiday retail sales rose 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Credit cards can have high interest rates, so to help minimize this, you might consider using the funds to pay down credit card or other debt and start off the New Year in a financially responsible way. Start an Emergency Fund – A money market account and other appropriate short-term savings vehicles provide easy money management and FDIC protection to help you achieve your savings goals. A money market account may be comprised of short-term securities representing high-quality, liquid debt and monetary instruments. Increase Your 401(k) Contribution – A 401(k) is an employer-retirement plan that, if your employer offers one and you are eligible to participate, can allow you to invest part of your paycheck before taxes are taken out. Many employers will match a portion of your contribution to this plan, helping your contribution make even more of an impact on your retirement well-being. Invest in an Individual Retirement Account – An IRA can allow you to invest for retirement on a tax-deferred basis and your contributions may be tax-deductible. The deduction may be limited if you or your spouse is covered by a retirement plan at work and your income exceeds certain levels. For 2017 and 2018, your total contributions to all of your traditional and Roth IRAs for the year cannot be more than $5,500 ($6,500 if you are age 50 or older) or your taxable compensation for the year if less. Roth IRA contributions may be limited based on your filing status and income. Add to Your Child’s 529 Plan – There is no better time than the present to invest in your child’s education and the new tax reform bill expanded the use of 529 plans to cover expenses for grades K-12. A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged investment designed to encourage saving for the future higher education expenses of your child or beneficiary. There are two types of plans: prepaid tuition plans that allow you to pay for tuition and fees at designated institutions in advance; and, savings plans that are tax-advantaged investment vehicles, which allow you to save for future education costs.