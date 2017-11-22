Congressman is thankful for a lot

By the time you’re reading this, I hope you’ve picked your turkey, prepared your stuffing and mash potatoes and removed your pecan pie from the oven.

Thanksgiving is a special time of year where we can all put aside the stresses of everyday life and instead enjoy the company of loved ones, the taste of good food and, of course, watch football.

This day is also a reminder that no matter the challenges we face or the obstacles that lie ahead, we all have something to be thankful.

Personally, I have much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Let us all give thanks to the God of our Fathers, who has blessed and guided our Nation from our first days through today.

As Americans we are blessed to live in the freest, most prosperous nation in the world. America is truly a nation like none other — a land where all people are able to live, work and worship in freedom. This is a country ripe with opportunity, available to anyone and everyone willing to work for it.

We must always remember that our freedoms and our way of life have been bought and paid for by the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. This Thanksgiving, we give thanks for our veterans and those serving in uniform today.

North Carolina is home to over 800,000 veterans and nearly 100,000 active duty service members. They are truly the pride of our state and we owe them a debt we can never repay.

As you sit down for family dinner this week, I hope you will think about the tens of thousands of American soldiers spending Thanksgiving far away from home.

For the past four years, I have had privilege of representing North Carolina’s 9th District in the United States House of Representatives. Serving in Congress is the greatest honor of my life and I thank the men and women of North Carolina’s ninth district for placing your trust in me.

On this day we are reminded that nothing in this world is more important than family. As I know you feel about your family, I am truly blessed to have the best family anyone could ever hope.

My wonderful wife Suzanne and I are so thankful for the opportunity to watch our four children grow into the happy and healthy individuals they are today.

Our 10 grandchildren are so energetic and lovable. They always put a smile on my face, and of course I return the favor by giving them anything they want!

As we celebrate this Thanksgiving with friends and loved ones, please join me in giving thanks for the many blessings bestowed upon each of us.

From my family, to yours, have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving!

Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-09) is chairman of the Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare and vice chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance. He serves on the House Financial Services Committee, with a special focus on supporting small businesses, community banks and credit unions.