BBB reminds consumers to be mindful of online transactions on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest days of the year for online sales. According to Adobe’s 2016 Digital Insights Shopping Predictions, Cyber Monday is expected to bring in $3.36 billion, up nearly $30 million from 2015’s $3.07 billion (Nov. 28).

Better Business Bureau wants to remind consumers to be mindful of their online transactions during the holiday season.

Get ready for Cyber Monday by taking our fun, 12-question quizthat challenges you to check what you already know about Savvy Shopping. Learn about managing your digital privacy and the value you get from sharing data online. Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy during the holidays, as some stores have different return policies depending on the item you purchase and when trying to return an item you purchased online.

To ensure your computer and personal information are safe, use anti-virus software on your computer or mobile device and keep it up-to-date. Shop with a credit card. A credit card provides additional protections over a debit card in case of fraudulent transactions because it’s easier to dispute any charges that you didn’t approve. Prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card, but you’ll never lose more than the value of the card itself.

Check out bbb.org to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, report a scam and read tips.