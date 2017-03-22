How to prepare financially for your first baby

By Doug Driggers

PNC Assistant Vice President

Having your first baby is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful, especially when it comes to money. The more you know, and the more you prepare, the easier it will be. Here are some tips to get you started:

Review your health insurance benefits to understand what is covered and what may not be covered. You’ll want to go ahead and prepare yourself for the cost of your prenatal visits, childbirth and hospital stay. A great way to save for those expenses is through a Health Savings Account (HSA) which is tax-free savings that you can put toward medical expenses. If you have an HSA account, you can choose to save up to $3,400 for an individual and $6,750 for a family in 2017. The best thing about it is there is no time limit in using these funds and they will never expire.

Be sure to add your newborn to your health insurance plan as soon as you receive the child’s Social Security number (many insurance companies require it within 30 days of birth).

Consider enrolling in the Dependent Care Reimbursement Account through your employer to save on eligible child care expenses from your pre-tax income. Those tax savings can be spent on diapers and baby food.

And don’t be surprised to get a bill for your benefits while on maternity leave. While you’re on leave, you still have to pay for medical and other benefits, so go ahead and set that money aside so you won’t be shocked when the bill arrives.

Establish a 529 college savings plan and start contributing. If your state lets you deduct contributions to its plan, deposits are most likely due by Dec. 31.

Review your estate plan, will and insurance coverage to determine whether it still meets your needs. Review beneficiary designations on all accounts. Remember, the beneficiary of your IRA, 401(k) plan, life insurance policy, etc., generally gets the money – no matter what your will specifies.

Don’t go crazy with buying all the “necessities” for baby. These days, there are so many “must-haves” that friends and blogs will tell you that you absolutely positively need, but those can add up quickly! And every baby is different. Purchase the essentials, but keep receipts for all the major gadgets that you may find you just don’t need.

Enjoy every precious moment with your baby! They do grow up fast!

Doug is the PNC manager of the Cotswold branch, 4475 Randolph Road.