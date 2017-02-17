Prolific letter writer spotlights good in communities

We published a letter online recently from Steven Hawkins, who has written for some of South Carolina’s largest newspapers, including The State and Anderson Independent Mail.

Hawkins, 38, of Greenville, S.C., wrote a letter to the editor last week after visiting the Victory Lane Indoor Go-Kart Center on Tipton Drive. He had so much fun that he compared it to Carowinds. He wanted our readers to experience it for themselves (click here to read the letter).

A day later, he emailed me again, asking when his letter would be printed.

“I would consider it a honor to be published in your weekly journal,” Hawkins wrote.

“A compliment from a reader?” I thought to myself. “That’s odd. I need to Google this guy.”

Turns out, Hawkins has had dozens of letters published by eight newspapers since 2013.

Hawkins has encouraged neighbors in Greenville to support the local arts community by attending theatrical productions, concerts and poetry slams.

In addition to the arts, Hawkins enjoys traveling with his family.

He has written to newspapers in towns his family visits, encouraging readers to appreciate the gems in their communities. He wrote favorably about the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Asheville Citizen-Times and the Riverbanks Zoo to The State.

Hawkins told me over the phone that writing letters to newspapers is not only a hobby, but also a great way to get his name out there, as he hopes to become a substitute teacher.

He said first-time letter writers will experience some rejection at first, but he encourages them to work hard, write from the heart and focus on the community. Hawkins told me he tries to set an example by serving as somewhat of a spokesman for what is right in the community.

One of his favorite letters was about the loss of family values, published by the Anderson Independent Mail in January 2016. The letter doubles as a tribute to his parents, Tommie and Janice Hawkins.

“Although our parents’ health now is not good, we have always depended on God, and that has seen us through many good years,” he wrote in the letter.

Hawkins couldn’t pass up the opportunity to encourage readers to avoid drugs and continue working hard at work and in school.

At a time when tearing something down on social media is second nature, it’s refreshing to read thoughtful letters from people like Steven Hawkins, who have something positive to add to the conversation.

Justin Vick is managing editor of South Charlotte Weekly.