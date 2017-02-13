Letter: Reader encourages others to race go-karts

I was in Charlotte this past weekend with my family, and I enjoyed myself truly very much.

I got a chance to check out the Victory Lane Indoor Karting Center on Tipton Drive of Statesville Avenue going into the downtown Charlotte area.

It was something I heard about on the internet or radio visiting Charlotte in my 20s and early 30s around the year 2002, but I didn’t get a chance to check it out until now.

The Victory Lane Indoor Karting Center is an indoor go-karts racetrack. I really liked that you needed to pay a yearly membership so I could ride the go-karts all year long when I come back to Charlotte.

The race cost $18.65 and the yearly license was $9.32, but it was worth it to participate in one of North Carolina’s greatest scenes and attractions.

At the go-carts racetrack, you needed to put on a helmet to ride the go-karts and participate in the go-karts races.

When your picture came up, it was off to the racetrack, and the racetrack aide took me to my numbered go-kart. When I participated in the race, my go-kart was really fast, and the race was awesome.

Please visit in your town the Victory Lane Indoor Karting Center on Tipton Drive. It is one of Charlotte’s greatest attractions, almost like the Carowinds theme park! But it’s off the beaten path, and some people don’t know about it. Look forward to seeing you there again this summer.

Steven Hawkins

Greenville, S.C.

Have something to say?

Send us your letters by emailing them to justin@cmgweekly.com or mailing them to South Charlotte Weekly, P.O. Box 1104, Matthews, NC 28106. Please put “Letter to the Editor” in the subject line. Letters may be edited for brevity and clarity.