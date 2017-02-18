Charlotte’s 21 most influential African-Americans

Black History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the past, but these 21 leaders provide hope for the future. They are in positions that allow them to shape the Charlotte region for years to come.

Alma Adams

Congresswoman

The congresswoman of many hats has adapted well to her redrawn congressional district, staying engaged with constituents.

Claude Alexander

Church pastor

Alexander leads Park Church, one of the largest congregations in the city. He also has served on board of directors for arts, faith and civic groups.

Mark Anderson

School principal

Anderson has led Crown Point Elementary since 2003, earning Principal of the Year honors from the N.C. Association of Educators in 2015.

George Battle III

CMS attorney

Some may argue Battle is the most powerful person in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, considering he reportedly helped dismiss an aggressive superintendent.

Ronald Carter

University president

The Johnson C. Smith leader has helped breathe new life into Historic West End. He’s retiring at the end of this school year.

Akeshia Craven-Howell

School administrator

The assistant superintendent is the point person for school innovation and school choice options at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Jesse Cureton

Health administrator

Cureton is not only chief consumer officer for Novant Health, but he’s also part of the lifeblood that holds the business community together.

Ericka Ellis-Stewart

School board member

Ellis-Stewart keeps the pressure on the administration at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to find solutions for addressing high concentrations of poverty.

Trevor Fuller

County commissioner

Fuller’s greatest strengths are the precision of his prose paired with the ability to break down complex issues at the county dais.

Marcus Jones

City manager

Jones has said he wants to lead a data-driven, efficient, effective, responsive, accountable, inclusive and customer-focused city staff. No missteps yet.

Michael Jordan

NBA owner

This global sports icon’s Hornets have brought the buzz back to Charlotte with playoff-caliber basketball and community outreach.

Vilma Leake

County commissioner

She’s served multiple terms on the county commission and school board, but she stays connected to the people.

John Lewis

CEO

Experts say affordable housing can’t thrive without affordable transportation. Achieving the latter is Lewis’s job as CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System.

Vi Lyles

Mayor pro tem

Lyles has the political savvy and government experience to mount a successful mayoral campaign and become an effective mayor.

LaWana Mayfield

City councilwoman

Mayfield fights hard and passionately for affordable housing. She’s also a role model for the LGBT community.

Mary McCray

School board member

The longtime educator chairs the school board. She’s encouraged collaboration amongst city and county staff.

Cam Newton

NFL quarterback

He’s fearless in football and fashion. When the Carolina Panthers are winning, Newton’s megawatt smile becomes the face of the NFL.

Kerr Putney

Police chief

The response of his police force to protests late last year drew mixed reviews on cable news channels. You can’t deny his cool, calm demeanor though.

Toussaint Romain

Public defender

The public defender stood freshly dressed between protesters and police in riot gear, attracting cable news coverage. He has yet to collect on his political capital.

Ella Scarborough

County commissioner

Scarborough has won multiple terms with the Charlotte City Council and county commission. She had bipartisan support to chair the commission this year.

Gene Woods

Hospital CEO

As CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System, Woods calls the shots for a staggering 60,000-plus employees. He called for unity after protests.