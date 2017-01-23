Go back to basics to build a strong financial foundation

These days, the average college senior walks off the graduation stage with built-in debt of nearly $20,000 in student loans and $4,000 owed on credit cards.

Certainly this is not an ideal situation for someone who has spent the last few years accumulating skills to enter the much-discussed “real world,” but without much experience in it.

However, with the right set of tools and a “back to basics” approach, these challenges can become manageable speed bumps on the road to financial independence.

Start with Good Tools

Every project requires a set of tools, and money management is no different.

If you are a new professional, find a solid, responsible bank that is right for you, and sign-up with a fundamental set of products:

Checking account with low (or no) fees, overdraft protection and debit card.

Savings account with a low minimum balance and highest yield available.

Credit card with a low interest rate and no annual fee.

Online banking to help monitor your bank balance and spending habits.

Take advantage of any points programs rewarding routine spending and banking functions.

Follow the Plans

Once the toolbox is assembled, build a budget to determine when and how to use it:

List monthly income and current expenses. Include regular payments (student loans, rent) and “other” (entertainment, appearance).

Determine categories in which you plan to spend, and set monthly spending targets for each.

Track your expenses.

After at least two weeks, take a step back and compare actual spending to targets. You may be surprised to find that some of your “expenses” are really luxuries that could be cut with little impact on your lifestyle.

Avoid the Traps

Even with the best budget, it is easy for new professionals to fall prey to debt– especially with credit card offers pouring through the mail slot on a daily basis. But with a bit of discipline and some solid guidelines, it is possible to minimize credit card debt while building up credit history:

Keep only one low-interest card at a time. If you have more than one, consider consolidating.

Make payments on time to avoid fees and protect your credit score.

Pay as much as you can each month. Most financial advisers recommend paying at least two times the minimum amount due.

The best way to avoid financial pitfalls remains following basic rules, including “don’t spend more than you make.” This may seem obvious, but it’s easy to overspend in a world where most people never learn to track their expenses.

It is critical for young people to get into the habit of recording every dollar that goes out the door. Then, prioritize these items so that you can spend on what you really care about without feeling guilty. After all, there’s nothing wrong with spending your money as long as it is done responsibly.

Lay the Foundation

Every young professional should establish a regular savings program as soon as possible, no matter how small. Much like an exercise regimen where you need to begin with light weights and work your way up, the key to savings success is not in starting big; but is rather in establishing consistency and sticking to it. Be sure your program covers the “Core Four,” which means it:

Pays down high interest debt.

Saves for a rainy day.

Saves long term.

Protects your assets.

One of the best ways to start saving for the future is to maximize participation in your company’s 401(k). Even if retirement is the very last thing on your mind, saving for it might be the most important financial step you take – especially when you consider that a $100 monthly contribution to a 401(k) starting at age 22 could mean $447,494 in savings at age 65. And with a 401(k), if your company offers a match, and you do not contribute, you are leaving free money on the table.

There are plenty of things for young professionals to worry about, especially when employment is far from a guarantee. Starting with strong financial habits now can help to take the pressure off of the future.

Doug Driggers is the PNC manager of the Cotswold branch, 4475 Randolph Road.