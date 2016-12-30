Seven days that changed the region forever

I spent much of the holiday locked in my office, pinning photos and newspaper clippings to a bulletin board and then identifying connections with string. I used this technique to decide where to order a pizza.

Then, I flipped through some back issues to determine the following seven game-changing dates of 2016:

Jan. 20 – After months of public outcry about the I-77 Express Lanes project, Gov. Pat McCrory gave Mecklenburg, Union and Iredell leaders an ultimatum. They could either reaffirm their commitment to a managed lanes strategy (toll lanes on interstates) or choose a different direction and risk delaying other road projects, including U.S. 74 and I-485. Leaders chose to stick with the plan.

Feb. 22 – Charlotte City Council voted by a 7-4 margin to extend its non-discrimination ordinance to include gender identity and gender expression. Much of the controversy involved allowing transgendered men to use women’s restrooms or locker rooms. One month later, state lawmakers approved House Bill 2, which nullified the ordinance and led to a public backlash. Attempts to strike a compromise have not been successful.

Feb. 23 – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approved its reassignment goals, but the set of principles included no mention of ensuring children stay at their home schools. This prompted Matthews Mayor Jim Taylor to send a tweet of Donald Trump proportions, calling for smaller Mecklenburg towns to consider breaking away from the school district.

March 1 – Mary Ellis announced her retirement from Union County Public Schools, following an investigation into her business dealings with a technology company. Her departure led to the arrival of Andrew Houlihan. The new superintendent brings fresh perspective to the role.

Sept. 20 – A Charlotte police officer fatally shot 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott in the University City area, sparking protests, riots and negative national news coverage. The shooting and response will ultimately lead to reforms in policing, as well as ideas for greater job mobility and affordable housing.

Nov. 8 – Election Day not only gave us new leadership at the state and national levels, but we also have money earmarked for Union County school renovations and Mecklenburg County neighborhood improvements.

Nov. 16 – After months of public input and consensus building, a preferred route for the proposed LYNX Silver Line received the blessing of the Metropolitan Transit Commission. Now the Charlotte Area Transit System can seek funding for light-rail connecting uptown Charlotte to downtown Matthews.

Justin Vick is managing editor of Charlotte Media Group.