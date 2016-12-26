Morning Note: Getting events in the calendar

People often ask me how they can get their events in our calendar. The preferred way is to email information about your event to justin@cmgweekly.com.

Make sure you include the time, date, place, address, cost, registration details and contact information in case readers have questions. Here’s how calendar items appear in our newspaper:

Feb. 16, 2016

‘Paper Towns’ discussion

The Chapter 3 Book Club discusses John Green’s “Paper Towns.” The adult club convenes on the third Tuesday of the month. Register in advance. Call 704-416-5200 or go to www.cmlibrary.org for details.

1 p.m.; Mint Hill Branch Library, 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

People often ask if we can add a Charlotte event in the Union County Weekly calendar or a Monroe event in South Charlotte Weekly calendar. We may consider that if the event is of regional significance, but events in a given newspaper’s coverage area take priority over anything outside.

We usually compile the calendar on Friday mornings before the next week’s editions.

Justin Vick’s daily column, Morning Note, gives readers bite-sized insight into overseeing Charlotte Media Group’s newsroom. Email him at justin@cmgweekly.com.