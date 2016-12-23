Dear Santa, why do people take these letters so seriously?

Santa Claus, you may want to wait until after Christmas to read this. Things are about to get naughty. And not the bow-chicka-wow-wow naughty you warned me about in 2009.

Our newspaper staff is proud to serve as a forwarding center for letters to Santa. We get them from all over southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties before they make their way to the North Pole.

So, imagine my dismay when a principal withheld a batch of letters to Santa because she needed to check with the school district first.

Turns out one of the letters mentions a classmate who has been very mean lately. Rather than just pull the letter from the pile, she’s putting the entire stack of letters on lockdown.

This raises several questions in my mind.

How in the world is Santa going to get these letters? I’d love to see an “Ocean’s Eleven”-style heist film with Santa and his elves, in which Paul Rudd says “Suit up, Santa. We’re breaking into a school.”

Will Union County Public Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools adopt district-wide policies regarding letters to Santa? The crooked media spent so much time asking school board candidates about redistricting and construction, but ignored asking them about their stance on Santa letters. This is a yuuuge conspiracy.

Will bringing this to your attention elevate me, a mere editor with strong will and passion to serve readers, to revolutionary cult figure in the War on Christmas? Fingers crossed.

Let the history books tell of how I became a published author nearly 30 years ago when the Butner-Creedmoor News printed my letter to Santa Claus. While my classmates asked for Nintendo and Milton Bradley games, I asked for things like a ball, shirt and shoes.

These were the only things I could spell at the time.

I didn’t realize then that pristine letters with every word spelled correctly and every sentence structured properly are boring. We love reading letters in which the children write, “gimme this” and “gimme that.” Bad grammar and misspelled words only intensify the letters’ charm.

Part of me understands where the cautious principal is coming from. Another part of me just wishes we could all lighten up and share a few laughs over our collective need for Hatchimals.