Soledad O’Brien to headline YMCA’s MLK breakfast

CHARLOTTE – Soledad O’Brien, a journalist, documentarian and philanthropist, will serve as the keynote speaker for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s 25th Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast.

O’Brien hosts the Sunday morning syndicated show, “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.” She has championed diversity through her Emmy-winning reporting and acclaimed documentary series, “Black in America” and “Latino in America.”

She also reports for “PBS NewsHour” and “HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

O’Brien founded PowHERful, a foundation that mentors and funds college tuition and expenses for young women.

“For 25 years, this breakfast has gathered Charlotteans in celebration of diversity and Dr. King’s legacy,” said Dena Paulding, McCrorey YMCA executive director. “We are thrilled to hear from Soledad O’Brien this year as we consider how individuals and organizations can take active roles in creating an inclusive community.”

The event takes place 8 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Tickets are available for purchase at the McCrorey YMCA. Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward youth programs.