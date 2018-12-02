Road work scheduled for I-277

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close lanes on Interstate 277 as they continue working on a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along the corridor.

Starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 3, traffic will be reduced to one lane on the inner loop as crews install a barrier wall past the Tenth Street exit, continuing to Third Street. The left lane of U.S. 74 West approaching I-277 will be closed during the work.

The traffic pattern will be in place around the clock for the next few weeks while workers remove concrete slabs and install an epoxy overlay on bridges over Elizabeth Avenue, Third Street and Fourth Street. Improvements will create a better riding surface.

The project is scheduled to be done by July 2019.

