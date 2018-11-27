Willink honored as STANDOUT recipient

CHARLOTTE – Touchstone Family Law attorney Mallory Willink has been honored by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as a member of the STANDOUT Class of 2018.

Willink has been an avid supporter of CFF for several years. Willnik has raised over $8,500 in support of CFF in less than three months.

CFF’s STANDOUT program annually recognizes professionals throughout Charlotte for their contributions to the community professionally and philanthropically.

Members are chosen based on leadership, success, community participation and assisting organizations in bettering others’ lives.