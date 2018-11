FAIRFAX, Va. – Christian Volz has joined Dewberry as a senior project manager to help grow its Charlotte-area water practice.

Volz joins the professional services firm with 15 years’ experience on both the design consultant and owner side of projects.

His expertise includes water and wastewater infrastructure collection, conveyance, transmission, distribution, storage and pumping. Specifically, Volz has spent many years focused on pipeline and distribution projects.