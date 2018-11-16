SouthPark gets in holiday spirit

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark is celebrating the holidays with seasonal activities for shoppers.

• Photos with Santa: Families and friends can gather through Dec. 24 in Center Court to capture holiday moments with Santa. Visit www.southpark.com for hours and photo package pricing.

• Pet Photos with Santa: Shoppers are invited 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 and 25 to bring their pets for a photo with Santa in Center Court. Don’t bring reptiles or exotic animals.

• Caring Santa: Children and young adults with special needs and their families can visit Santa and have their photos taken in a private event. SouthPark will adjust the environment to support sensory, physical and developmental needs. It will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2 and 8:30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 9 in Center Court. Register in advance at www.Eventbrite.com.

• Breakfast with Santa: Start off Nov. 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in a jolly way with breakfast bites, holiday music, crafts, reindeer and an appearance from Santa. The free event will be in Center Court.

• Winter Wonderland at Symphony Park: The 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink features holiday lights and décor as well as attractions like Santa’s Pub and a coffee shop. It will also host live music, guests, activities and special events throughout the season, including a partnership with 103.7 WSOC to bring country music artists every Friday night. The rink runs from Nov. 16 to Jan. 20. Visit winterwonderlandsouthpark.com for details.

• Salvation Army Angel Tree: SouthPark will partner with the Salvation Army from Nov. 23 to Dec. 10 for its holiday Angel Tree, which provides new clothing and toys for children in need. Visit www.salvationarmy treeusa.org for details.

• Salvation Army Kettle: Donate to the Salvation Army from Nov. 16 to Dec. 10, as SouthPark takes part in the annual Red Kettle campaign. Shoppers can find the kettle at the front entrance.

• Stuff the Truck with Wilson’s World: Visit Wilson’s World’s Jon Wilson from Dec. 6 to 7, as he camps out in front of SouthPark to “stuff the truck” with shoppers’ Salvation Army Angel Tree donations. He will be in the parking lot near The Cheesecake Factory.

Call 704-295-0975 for details about the mall, located at 4400 Sharon Road.

Visit www.simon.com for details.