Showcase Realty adds six agents

CHARLOTTE – Showcase Realty has made six additions to its roster of agents.

They are Renee King, Lucius Fulks, Rachael Ba, Nancy Sherwin, Rachel Norton and Kelly Feeley.

• King, who grew up in the Wilmore community, worked as a broker and property manager. As a property marketing specialist, her job is to connect families, renters, corporate housing and businesses to their desired properties.

• Fulks worked in the loss mitigation departments at Wells Fargo, CitiGroup and Bank of America, with knowledge in bankruptcy, foreclosure, deed in lieu and short sale process. He is completing a communication degree at UNC Charlotte.

• Ba worked at a healthcare consulting and informatics firm, where she assisted in running their member center and managed a book of member accounts. She also served as a health volunteer at the Peace Corps, Morocco after college.

• Sherwin has 30 years of experience under her belt, with a focus on designers, architects and builders. She has been licensed in homeowners and life insurance for eight years.

• Norton works as an outside sales agent who strives to help buyers and sellers in South Carolina. She obtained her real estate license in 2017. She worked at Keller Williams Greenville Central Brokerage.

• Feeley, a long-time resident of the university area, obtained her real estate license in 2003 and has a full broker status.

Nancy Braun owns and operates Showcase Realty.

Call 704-997-3794 or visit www.showcaserealty.net for details.