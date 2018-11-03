SCORE elects Anderson as treasurer

CHARLOTTE – Jodie Anderson, of the Cotswold neighborhood, was elected treasurer of Charlotte SCORE for 2018-19.

Anderson has more than 32 years of experience in accounting, serving various firms in Charlotte, Illinois and Florida. She has owned her own small business, specializing in commercial printing.

Other officers include Juliette Weiland, president; John Misner, executive vice president of external affairs; and Don Fisher of Waxhaw, as executive vice president of operations.

SCORE consists of active or retired business executives and business owners that provide mentoring.

Visit www.charlottescore.org or call 704-344-6576 for details.