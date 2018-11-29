Ritz-Carlton offers gingerbread house class

CHARLOTTE – The Ritz-Carlton will offer classes to inspire seasonal cheer.

Prepare a gingerbread house under the instruction of a seasoned pastry chef from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the private Cocoa Lab kitchen. Students receive complimentary valet parking, a keepsake apron, and a recipe book as part of the $150/person class fee, as well as their creations to take home.

Guests may also create a unique wine blend beside the sparkling macaron trees at the Hidden Wine Blending Experience for $65/person.

The hotel is located at 201 E. Trade St.

Visit www.ritzcarlton.com/charlotte for details.