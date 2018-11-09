Police say misusing 911 is not uncommon

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is emphasizing that 911 is for emergencies.

This comes as national media outlets like the Washington Post and USA Today reported Susan Westwood turned herself into Sunset Beach Police on Nov. 3 after a video of her yelling at two African-American women outside a Charlotte apartment complex went viral.

Social media knows Westwood as “SouthPark Susan,” mocking the south Charlotte resident for bragging about being “white” and “hot.” She also called 911 to remove the two women from her apartment complex’s parking lot.

CMPD didn’t find the incident amusing. Westwood was issued a criminal summons for two counts of communicating threats and simple assault.

“For us, that was an egregious misuse of 911 because it was a false call,” said Sherie Pearsall, a major with CMPD’s administrative services bureau. “The telecommunicator was on the call for six minutes and 45 seconds. How many instances could we have handled of an emergency nature during that time?”

On average, CMPD answers about 80,000 calls a month. The goal is to answer at least 90 percent of 911 calls within 10 seconds. CMPD prioritizes calls from urgent emergencies to routine, such as a wreck with no injuries. CMPD tries to get officers to the scene of an emergency within 10 minutes. Officers try to get to routine calls within 45 minutes.

Non-emergency calls slow response.

Sometimes people call asking for weather updates, directions to the hospital, phone numbers for the sheriff’s office or cable company, law advice and the status of someone under arrest.

Elderly people from nursing homes sometimes call 911 because they have no one else to talk to, according to Nisee Mauldin, training coordinator for CMPD’s communications division.

“We get a lot of traffic calls,” Mauldin said. “People are calling us asking, ‘Why is traffic backed up? What is going on? Can’t you send an officer out here to direct traffic?’ Every call that we receive, we help the citizen. We don’t hang up on them. We try to educate them that this is not a 911 call.”

911 also receives up to 8,000 accidental calls each month, Pearsall said. Rather than hang up, she encourages citizens to tell the telecommunicator they dialed 911 by mistake. Otherwise, telecommunicators are required to call back to ensure the caller didn’t hang up under duress.

Generally, police or fire won’t help someone that has locked their keys in their car unless there’s a child or life-saving medication inside. Those callers are encouraged to call a locksmith.

Another frustrating situation for telecommunicators is when callers don’t cooperate. Mauldin took a call over the weekend from a man in need of 911, but he refused to answer any of her questions. Telecommunicators have a protocol to ask questions that best prepare officers for addressing the situation.

“We want to make sure our center operates efficiently – that we’re responding to calls appropriately and within a timely fashion,” Pearsall said. “I think the best way for us to do that is to provide our citizens information on how they can help us be more efficient in doing so.”