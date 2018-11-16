Pineville woman celebrates her 100th birthday

PINEVILLE – On Nov. 14, Helen MacCaffray, a resident of The Laurels and The Haven at Carolina Place celebrated her 100th birthday.

She has resided at The Laurels, located at 13180 Dorman Road in Pineville, since 2013.

MacCaffray was born and raised in Boston, Mass., where she met her husband of 55 years, Stuart. She married Stuart on June 6, 1941 and on June 16, just 10 days after their wedding ceremony, Stuart joined the Navy and was deployed in World War II.

Upon his return two years later, they moved to Springfield, Va., where they had three children.

Helen MacCaffray enjoys helping others, spending time with her family and friends and says one of her proudest accomplishments was being named “Woman of the Year” in Springfield for volunteering and her involvement in the community.

MacCaffray claims her secret to longevity is her relationship with God, her prayer life and not being a negative person or complaining, but instead remaining positive and treating others the way she’d like to be treated. She said these things have helped her to live a long and healthy, happy life.

On Nov. 14, The Laurels at Carolina Place honored MacCaffray with a celebration that included entertainment by her favorite musician Dave Jennings. She loves all genres of music, especially big band, 1940s and 1950s music.