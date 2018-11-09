News Briefs for Nov. 9

MoRA Point adds stores

CHARLOTTE – Developers Selwyn Property Group and SunCap Property Group are adding Starbucks, Supercuts and Verizon to the MoRA Point redevelopment under construction at Monroe Road, Rama Road, Idlewild Road and Independence Boulevard.

The new center, anchored by an Aldi grocery store opening first quarter 2019, will include more than 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurants on a 13-acre site.

Myers Park High presents

‘The Diviners’

CHARLOTTE – The Myers Park High School Theater Department takes audiences to a small fictional town during the Great Depression in its upcoming production of “The Diviners” by Jim Leonard Jr.

It’s the story of Buddy Layman’s friendship with a disenchanted preacher in southern Indiana.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, at the auditorium, 2400 Colony Road. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and staff.

SCORE elects treasurer

CHARLOTTE – Jodie Anderson was elected treasurer of Charlotte SCORE for 2018-19.

Anderson has more than 32 years of experience in accounting, serving firms in Charlotte, Illinois and Florida. She has owned a small business, specializing in commercial printing.

Other officers include Juliette Weiland, president; John Misner, executive vice president of external affairs; and Don Fisher, executive vice president of operations.

SCORE consists of active or retired business executives and business owners that provide mentoring.

Safe Alliance exec moves to United Way

CHARLOTTE – Kathryn Firmin-Sellers will become the chief impact officer for United Way of Central Carolinas on Dec 3. Firmin-Sellers fills the position that opened in September when Laura Clark was named the group’s president and CEO.

In her new role, Firmin-Sellers will lead the organization’s community impact strategy, focused on improving economic mobility while also providing basic needs support across a five-county region. Firmin-Sellers spent the past 11 years with Safe Alliance.

Quail Hollow designer going into Hall of Fame

SOUTHERN PINES – The Carolinas Golf Association will induct Quail Hollow Club designer George Cobb into the Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame next year.

Cobb designed or co-designed more than 115 golf courses in his lifetime, including the par 3 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Others inducted include Jim Hyler Jr. of Asheville and Bob Farren of Pinehurst.

The date and venue for the ceremony have not been announced.

CIAA returns to city

CHARLOTTE – The 2019 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament takes place Feb. 25 to March 2, 2019.

The 24-game bracket will begin at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Feb. 25 to accommodate a new round of games and conclude with the semi-finals and finals at the Spectrum Center on March 1 and 2.

Tickets are at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Last year’s tournament brought more than 150,000 fans to Charlotte, boasting an economic impact of $50.5 million.