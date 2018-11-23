News Briefs for Nov. 23

Love Life convenes in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Love Life expected to organize a prayer walk consisting of 10,000 people Nov. 17 at stops across Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, including the abortion clinic on Palmer Plaza Lane.

“Today’s prayer walk is just the beginning of our work to bring a culture of LOVE and LIFE to North Carolina,” founder Justin Reeder said. “The 190+ churches and thousands of participants walking today in Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro were challenged to take steps to do more in our cities by loving their neighbors.”

Reeder started the organization two years ago in Charlotte. In the last three years, 37,665 people have participated in Love Life prayer walks in North Carolina.

With the help of ministry partners, Love Life has helped with housing, jobs, baby showers, mentoring and additional resources to 1,233 families, he said.

Gingerbread Lane prepares for opening at hotel

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne will host an enchanting display of gingerbread creations from Dec. 6 to 26.

Gingerbread Lane is free to visit and open to the public. Attendees may vote on their favorite entries with $1 minimum donation per vote. Proceeds will benefit Levine Children’s Hospital.

The competition offers three independent categories, including professional, amateur and child (ages 6-12) for entry. The competition will feature first, second and third place prizes for each category.

The competition is free, and forms will be available at www.theballantyne.com. Entry forms must be received via email by Nov. 27. Gingerbread creations must be delivered to the hotel between 9 a.m. Dec. 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

Judging takes place at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.

Call the concierge at 704-248-4055 or concierge@theballantyne.com for details.

Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign is underway

RALEIGH – Law enforcement will patrol state roads as part of the Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign through Nov. 25.

“This effort is about saving lives by increasing public awareness about the importance of seat belt use,” said Mark Ezzell, director of The Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Last year, more than 1,400 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes around the state.

Of those crashes, 414 were unbelted. Mecklenburg County reported 31 people killed who were not wearing seat belts.

Credit union collecting toy donations for kids

CHARLOTTE – Sharonview Federal Credit Union is partnering with WBTV to collect donations benefiting Toys for Tots.

People may drop off new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 2 at the following branches: Carmel (7422 Carmel Executive Park Drive), Park Road (4418 Park Road) and StoneCrest at Piper Glen (7918 Rea Road).

“Toys for Tots brings the magic of Christmas to children who under other circumstances might not have the opportunity to celebrate, and we invite our neighbors to stop by and help us help others this holiday season,” said Bill Partin, president/CEO of Sharonview Federal Credit Union.

Police chief, sheriff talk to breakfast club

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Breakfast Club will hold a community safety forum featuring leaders from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Learn how to stay safe during the holidays and voice your concerns.

The event takes place 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Visit www.ballantynebreakfast club.com for details.

SouthPark expands holiday weekend hours

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark is offering additional hours on Black Friday to accommodate the needs of busy shoppers this holiday season.

Hours include 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 24 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at 4400 Sharon Road

Check with specific retailers and the websites for specific store hours.

Visit www.simon.com for details.

CMS releases more water results from study

CHARLOTTE – Water-testing results are complete for 15 of 35 sites in the second round of the proactive program conducted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

No water-quality issues were found at 11 of the 15 sites tested: Villa Heights Elementary, the Leadership Academy, Piedmont IB Middle, North Mecklenburg High, Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, West Mecklenburg High School, Cochrane Collegiate Academy, Coulwood STEM Academy, Sedgefield Middle, Wilson STEM Academy and Alexander Graham Middle.

Lead levels that exceed state standards for safe drinking water were found at four buildings. A sink in Room D-32 at Bishop Spaugh, a district administrative center, had lead levels above state standards and a sink in the teachers’ lounge of the Project L.I.F.T. Graham Center at West Charlotte High had levels of lead above state standards. The Performance Learning Center had two classroom sinks with levels of lead above state standards. West Charlotte High had one kitchen sink in the press box concession stand that had levels of lead above state standards. All five sinks have been taken out of service.