Neiman Marcus to help Boys & Girls Clubs

CHARLOTTE – Neiman Marcus Charlotte has partnered with the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte to launch its annual Crazy Good Gift Collection.

The charity will receive a $5,000 donation for a youth arts education program as a result of the national gifting program.

“Crazy Good Gifts consist of an assortment of more than 50 fun and unexpected gifts for everyone on your holiday list,” said Kristine Matthews, general manager and vice president of Neiman Marcus Charlotte.

Neiman Marcus has pledged a $750,000 financial commitment over three years to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to focus on local and national programs aimed at bringing art experiences to communities in need.

“At the Boys & Girls Clubs, we strive to create not only a safe place for students during out-of-school time, but a place where they can learn and grow,” said Marty Clary, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte. “This wonderful partnership with Neiman Marcus will help us inspire our members through our arts program at the club.”