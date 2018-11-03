Starbucks, Supercuts & Verizon joining MoRA Point

CHARLOTTE – Developers Selwyn Property Group and SunCap Property Group are adding Starbucks, Supercuts and Verizon to the MoRA Point redevelopment under construction at Monroe Road, Rama Road, Idlewild Road and Independence Boulevard.

The new center, anchored by an Aldi grocery store opening first quarter 2019, will include more than 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurants on a 13-acre site.

“Not only are Starbucks, Supercuts and Verizon great additions to MoRA, their presence is a strong indicator of the growing popularity of this fast-changing corridor,” said Mac Barksdale, Selwyn Property Group partner spearheading leasing at MoRA Point. “These tentants are consistent with our vision and reflect the kind of interest that we are seeing in MoRA Point.

Starbucks will occupy 2,200 square feet in MoRA Point while Verizon and Supercuts will take 1,500 and 1,100 square feet respectively. Each is expected to open in the third quarter of 2019.

Nick Lukens, of Mosely Real Estate Advisors, represented Starbucks in its lease. Matt Funderburk, of OnSite Real Estate Advisors, represented Verizon and Supercuts. Selwyn represented the landlord in these transactions.