McDonald’s campaign helps families

CHARLOTTE – Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina is using Giving Tuesday to kick off a special, statewide fundraiser to support the charity’s seven houses in the state.

From Nov. 27 to the end of December, anyone can visit a local McDonald’s restaurant and donate $1, $3 or $5.

“Just $10 can help cover a one night stay for a family at one of our local houses,” said Fred Huebner, local McDonald’s owner/operator and board president of RMHC of NC. “This charity’s focus is keeping families together during one of life’s most difficult trials, when a child is sick. We know this mission is the best medicine for healing.”



Visit www.rmhcofnc.org for details.