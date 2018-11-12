JJ’s Red Hots salutes veterans, troops

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots is offering a free combo meal to veterans and troops (with valid ID) Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day.

“We are honored to treat them to a free meal,” owner Jonathan Luther said. “It’s our not-so-small way of saying ‘thanks’ for all they do for the greatest country on Earth.”

Restaurants are located in Uptown (400 S. Tryon St.), Dilworth (1514 E. Blvd.), Ballantyne (15105 N. John Delaney Drive).

Visit www.jjsredhots.com for details.