Hospital systems earn ‘Most Wired’ designation

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health and Novant Health were recognized as “CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired 2018” organizations.

Novant Health was recognized for the second year in a row for its adoption and strategic application of technology, while Atrium Health earned the designation for the 15th consecutive year.

By ranking in the 99th percentile compared to peers, Atrium Health is the only healthcare system in North Carolina to also be designated as one of the Top 10 systems in the nation, ranking at No. 6 out of 254 winners.