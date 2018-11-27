Graham to lead apartment association

CHARLOTTE – Kim S. Graham will start as executive director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association on Dec. 1.

Graham most recently served as senior vice president of outreach and fund development with The Housing Partnership, a Charlotte-based housing nonprofit corporation.

“Kim is an outstanding fit for us, given her strong background in housing, public policy, community engagement and nonprofits,” said Jennings Snider, president of GCAA’s board of directors and chief financial officer with SYNCO Properties. “Her management and interpersonal skills are peerless.”

She replaces Ken Szymanski, who will retire at the end of 2018 concluding a 32 years as executive director.