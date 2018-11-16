‘Gold man’ returns to intersection

Historic statue back in Myers Park after collision

CHARLOTTE – Hugh McManaway returned to his rightful place at Queens and Providence roads after nearly 15 months since the Myers Park statue was involved in a wreck.

A restored statue of McManaway directing traffic was unveiled Nov. 14 after a brief ceremony at Myers Park United Methodist Church.

Recording artist David Britt performed a song inspired by the statue, titled “Show Us the Way,” while City Councilman Tariq Bokari offered remarks in rhyme in homage to McManaway.

“Hugh lived a life that you have to put into perspective,” Bokari said, “through thousands of smiles inside the traffic he directed.”

City Councilman Larken Egleston said McManaway was known for all the musical instruments he played, the Bible verses he memorized and giving people something to smile about as they rolled through the intersection.

“Hugh was an icon,” Egleston said. “Not only a staple in this community when he stood there in person and directed traffic in the 1960s and 1970s, but even for those of us who moved to Charlotte after he passed in 1989.”

Residents often used the statue to mark special occasions, outfitting McManaway with clothing or sports merchandise.

Charlotte native Lee Baumgarten led a team of sculptors to restore the work after it was severely damaged nearly 15 months ago. The artist said he was glad to see the community come together and ensure pieces like the statue remain.

Robert Bush, president of the Arts & Science Council, said McManaway represents the lasting impact ordinary citizens can have on a community. He described McManaway as the city’s Boo Radley.

“He protected us and in turn, we sheltered and protected him,” Bush said. “Like all of you, I loved to see him dressed in his wedding finery, his graduation gown or his Panthers jersey.”

Bush recounted how the community raised money for a statue in McManaway’s honor with an assist from banking leader Hugh McColl. ASC worked alongside the city to accept the sculpture into its public arts collection.

“You never know when a piece public art is going to capture the imagination and curiosity of a community and become beloved,” Bush said. “The Hugh McManaway sculpture has done that. It is beloved.”