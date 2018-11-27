Firm collects cell phones for charity

CHARLOTTE – Antonich & Associates has launched its annual Veterans Day cell phone drive for Cell Phones For Soldiers on Nov. 9.

The company collects gently used cell phones for Cell Phones For Soldiers, a nonprofit that collects and recycles used wireless phones. The organization uses proceeds from recycling to buy prepaid phone cards for military families.

Cell phones may be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 30 at Ameriprise Financial, 8832 Blakeney Professional Drive.

Visit www.markantonich.com for details.