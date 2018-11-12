Cracker Barrel has Thanksgiving solutions

LEBANON, Tenn. – This Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is connecting family and friends around the table by offering several in-store and carryout meal options to help guests put the focus back on time spent with family.

Cracker Barrel will offer its Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meals for in-store guests, as well as its Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals To-Go and Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meals To-Go for guests to enjoy at home.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Cracker Barrel estimates it will serve over 650,000 pounds of turkey, 8 million ounces of gravy, 1.6 million ounces of cranberry relish and 1.1 million slices of pie.

Order at www.crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving.