Connector group shares market update

CHARLOTTE – Staying Ahead Carolina, a neighborhood connector group, invites residents of Ballantyne, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville to a market update of what’s happening in their neighborhood.

Learn how art is making a difference in the community, as well as if home purchasing programs help or hurt Charlotte. A Thanksgiving social follows the market update.

The event takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Terrace Cafe, 14825 Ballantyne Village. RSVP by Nov. 14. Admission costs $5 with RSVP.

Call 704-369-5060 for details.