Coach Rivera wants to defeat pancreatic cancer

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera called on participants at the PurpleStride Charlotte on Nov. 17 at Romare Bearden Park to wage victory on pancreatic cancer.

“The irony of all this is something as terrible as pancreatic cancer has brought together so many people who have one thing in mind and that’s love,” Rivera said. “We’re here because of the love for the people that we’ve lost, we’re here for the love of the people who are survivors and we’re here for those right now that are battling it. Just understand that there is hope. I do believe in hope but I believe more so in victory.”

Rivera, who lost his brother to pancreatic cancer in 2015, served as the guest speaker and honorary starter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s fundraiser. The charity focuses on research, clinic initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Visit www.purplestride.org/charlotte for details.