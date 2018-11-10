CLT250: Pursuit of women’s rights

CHARLOTTE – From the first North Carolina women’s right to vote convention to Vi Lyles’ election as Charlotte’s first African American woman mayor, women leaders continue to propel the Queen City forward.

It started Nov. 9, 1914, when Charlotte’s Selwyn Hotel hosted North Carolina’s first suffrage/right to vote convention as women organized to win the right to vote. The fight was won Aug.18, 1920, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

“I admire the women who fought for their right to vote in Charlotte,” Lyles said. “They set the stage for future leaders like Ruth Easterling and Liz Hair, who eventually cut a path for me. I’m proud to lead the city during this important time in its history and propel our community into the next 250 years.”

Explore these CLT250-themed events:

• Levine Museum of the New South StoryMining 250: StoryMining 250 seeks to document and share the lives of Charlotteans at this moment in time through oral histories, exhibits and special programs.

• The Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade: Nov. 22 on Tryon Street in Uptown. The parade will be dedicated to Charlotte’s 250th anniversary.

• CLT250 Anniversary Celebration: Dec. 3 at Trade and Tryon streets.

Visit www.CLT250.com for details.