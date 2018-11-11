City offices close for Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte offices will close Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of the Veterans Day.

City services will return to regular operating hours on Nov. 13.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will operate buses, trains and the CityLynx Gold Line streetcar according to regular schedules. Its pass sales, information office and call center will be closed.

Charlotte Solid Waste Services will operate on standard business hours, with curbside collection continuing as scheduled.

Outside of standard business hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, stormwater and animal issues through an automated service that dispatches assistance. Dial 704-336-7600 if your cell carrier won’t connect to 311.

City service requests can be made at https://servicerequest.charlottenc.gov/service.

