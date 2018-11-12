Charlotte Premium Outlets holds holiday events

CHARLOTTE – The whole family is in store for a magical holiday experience at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

• Strolling Santa: Santa will stroll the sidewalks of Charlotte Premium Outlets from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22, passing out goodies and giving families the opportunity to take a festive photo with their own camera.

• Carolers: Shoppers can experience the sounds of the season as carolers bring festive music to the center from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22.

• Salvation Army Angel Tree: Charlotte Premium Outlets will partner with The Salvation Army from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9 for an Angel Tree, which provides new clothing and toys for children in need. Visit www.salvationarmytreeusa.org for details.

• Ultimate Holiday Outlet Sale: Shoppers can find extra special holiday savings up to 65 percent off Dec. 7 to 24 from brand favorites throughout the holiday season.

Call 704-523-8865 for details about the mall, located at 5404 New Fashion Way.