CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates P.A. is offering the opportunity to speak to an audiology professional and get a free hearing aid cleaning.

Audiologists will answer questions and schedule a follow-up session if needed in an office near you.

The free hearing aids clinic take place noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at CEENTA-SouthPark, 6035 Fairview Road.

Call 704-295-3300 for details.