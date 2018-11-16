Calendar for Nov. 16

Nov. 16-18

Psychic Tea

The Ballantyne offers a magical take on afternoon tea with fortune teller Heather Darnell. Admission costs $58 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12, and $15 for children under 5 (excluding tax and tip).Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne or add a “Your Fortune” Cocktail for $10 to enhance the experience. Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Nov. 17

Author Event

Don Mager discusses his book, “The Present Tense, Allen Road South: Annus Mirabiruls” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Author Event

Mary Ann Drummond discusses her book, “Meet Me Where I Am: An Alzheimer’s Care Guide” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Nov. 18

Early Technological

The Charlotte Museum of History hosts Passport to the Queen City: Early Tech Day. Learn about some of the innovations created by the Native Americans from this area. The event is free. Call 704-568-1774 for details.

Noon to 4 p.m.; 3500 Shamrock Drive

Women Art

Eileen Fisher showcases the work of potter Gwen Orland, a member of the Charlotte Clay Matters Guild.

1 to 4 p.m.; 6822 Phillips Place Court.

Author Event

Barbara Conrad discusses her book, “There Is a Field” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Nov. 20

Holiday Pies

Pick up apple, pumpkin or pecan pies for your holiday feast through Pies for Parkinson’s at at The Laurels & The Haven in the Village at Carolina Place. Call 704-540-8007 for details.

3 to 5 p.m.; 13180 Dorman Road, Pineville

Interfaith Thanksgiving

The 43rd annual Citywide Interfaith Thanksgiving Service takes place at First United Methodist Church. The event includes speaker Rodney Sadler, musical prelude at 6:45 p.m. and reception. Canned goods will be collected. Call 704-565-5455 for details.

7 p.m.; 501 N. Tryon St.

Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Brunch

Gallery Restaurant serves brunch for Thanksgiving. Guests can enjoy an array of seasonal salads, carving stations with regional accompaniments and decadent desserts, complemented by live music. The event costs $95 per person, $40 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under (pricing doesn’t include tax or 24 percent service charge). Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.

11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Nov. 24

Tree Lighting

The Ballantyne holds its inaugural tree lighting in the hotel lobby. Enjoy caroling, hot chocolate, cider, cookies and visit with Santa. Call 704-248-4000 for details.

5 to 6 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Nov. 29

Art Show

Allison Sprock Fine Art showcases the work of Louis St. Lewis. Call 704-705-2000 for details.

5 to 9 p.m.; 600 Queens Road

Student Theater

Ardrey Kell High School presents “1984” on its stage. Showtimes are 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Tickets cost $10.Seating is limited. Not recommended for children under 12.

6 p.m.; 10220 Ardrey Kell Road

Nov. 30

Whiskey Club

The Whiskey Club at Ballantyne enjoys tastings of Laphroaig, such as 10 year, Triple Wood, Quarter Cask and 27 year paired with light hors d’oeuvres at The Ballantyne. Admission costs $95 (plus tax and tip). Space is limited. Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.

6:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

April 10

Business Showcase

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce presents its 19th annual Business Showcase. The showcase is expected to feature more than 150 exhibitors and networking reception at The Park Expo & Conference Center. Call 704-378-1300 for details.

3 to 7 p.m.; 800 Briar Creek Road