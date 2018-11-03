Blood donors can brighten children’s days

CHARLOTTE – Community Blood Center of the Carolinas kicked off its 14th Annual Puppies for Patients program Nov. 1. All donors at CBCC’s donation centers and mobile blood drives through Dec. 31 will have the opportunity to sign a gift tag that will be attached to a stuffed toy puppy. CBCC will deliver those puppies to children in area hospitals and care facilities in November and December.

Since 2005, CBCC has delivered thousands of stuffed toy puppies to children to brighten their holidays.

“Our annual Puppies for Patients program is a wonderful opportunity to directly connect donors with the brave children spending their holidays in the hospital,” said Martin Grable, president and CEO of CBCC.

Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59BLOOD to make an appointment.