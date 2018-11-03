Ballantyne Rotary Club helps school in Haiti

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Rotary Club completed a service project that provided clean drinking water for a Haitian school and surrounding community.

The school, located in the mountains, had to carry water from a mile away.

The project piped water from a natural source to a newly constructed 13,300-gallon cistern. Before the water is stored, it is treated with chlorine. Consuming clean water is critical when treating people for dehydration and cholera.

The Ballantyne Rotary Club, Rotary Club de Bayonnais, District 7680 and Rotary International funded the $53,266 cost of the project.