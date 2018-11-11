Autobell Car Wash offers veteran perks

CHARLOTTE — Autobell Car Wash will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at 80 locations in five states Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

All locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Find them at www.autobell.com.

“We believe it’s important to recognize and give back to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” Chief Operating Officer Carl Howard said. “We count many veterans and active service members among our company team members and want them to know they are greatly appreciated and always supported.”

