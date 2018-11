RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein awarded 16 North Carolinians, including Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award.

Awards are given annually to those dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.

“All of this year’s honorees are doing vital work to protect and support their fellow North Carolinians and build stable, successful communities,” Stein said.