Atrium staffer to lead Enhanced Recovery after Surgery society

CHARLOTTE – Dionisios Vrochides,vice chair, quality of outcomes at Carolinas Medical Center, became president of the U.S. chapter of the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery International Society for the 2018 to 2020 term.

“I am honored to be at the helm of the society as we grow and influence recovery after surgery through education, analytics and outcomes in the United States,” Vrochides said.

Vrochides will oversee the expansion program of ERAS that includes qualified centers and centers of excellence. He will also be responsible for leading efforts to optimize analytics as related to compliance and outcomes.

Vrochides drove efforts at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center to implement ERAS protocols within the Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary service, which led to the hospital becoming the first ERAS Society-accredited center of excellence in the U.S. in 2016. Teams use ERAS pathways in major surgical disciplines including colorectal, hepatobiliary and pancreatic, head and neck, and urologic surgery.