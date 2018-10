CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne holds its inaugural tree lighting to thank the community for its support and to commemorate a big year at the hotel that included a redesign.

See the tree get lit in the lobby while enjoying caroling, hot chocolate, cider, cookies and visiting with Santa.

The event takes place 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Call 704-248-4000 for details.